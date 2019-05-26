Home

Born April 4, 1956, died May 24, 2019 at 63 years old. Preceded in death by parents Walter Franz Hinck and Verna Stelzer Hinck, brother Lawrence, and first wife Rev. Nanette Hagen Hinck. Survived by children Ian and Enya (Trevor), second wife Cindy Polski Hinck and her children Megan (Shane), Matt, Eric, siblings Dave (Bev), Rosie Braun (Al), Ruth Green, Walt (Judy), John (Barb), Bob, Ted (Sharon) and many other relatives and friends. Tom enjoyed bridge, square and ballroom dancing, traveling, and music of almost all kinds. Attended Trinity First Lutheran School, Minneapolis Lutheran High School, graduated as a Christ College Scholar from Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, IN with degrees in sciences and humanities, medical school U of M Mpls. Rural physician program U of M. Family practice residency at Broadlands Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. Began practicing family medicine and emergency medicine at SCRMC in 1986. Donations preferred to St. Croix Regional Medical Foundation or Lutheran World Relief. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2 P.M. at Fristad Lutheran Church in Centuria. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. at Fristad Lutheran Church and again on Saturday from 1 P.M. until the time of service. Following the service please join the family for refreshments and continued visitation in the church fellowship hall. Tom will be laid to rest at the St. Croix Falls Cemetery at another date. www.kolstadfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019
