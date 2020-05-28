Thomas E. HOFFMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 63 of Eagan Passed away suddenly on May 25, 2020. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, James and JoAnn Hoffman; sister, Kathy Hoffman. Survived by his wife of 42 years, Cindy Hoffman; children: Christopher (Ashley) Hoffman and Katie (Josh) Petersen; grandchildren: Nolan Petersen, Blake Petersen, Adam Hoffman, Cameron Hoffman; siblings: Bill (Tracie) Hoffman and Pat (Gary) Chamberlain; and many other loving relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial, 9:30am Thursday, June 4, 2020 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church (4030 Pilot Knob Rd) Eagan. Memorial visitation from 4-8pm Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave, Apple Valley. Tom's family welcomes and encourages attendance at the Wednesday memorial visitation. Unfortunately, due to restrictions related to COVID-19, the Funeral Mass on Thursday will have limited capacity. The service will be live-streamed for virtual attendance and the family requests that in-person attendance be dedicated to family and very close friends. whitefuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
White Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home
14560 Pennock Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
952-432-2001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved