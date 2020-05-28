Age 63 of Eagan Passed away suddenly on May 25, 2020. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, James and JoAnn Hoffman; sister, Kathy Hoffman. Survived by his wife of 42 years, Cindy Hoffman; children: Christopher (Ashley) Hoffman and Katie (Josh) Petersen; grandchildren: Nolan Petersen, Blake Petersen, Adam Hoffman, Cameron Hoffman; siblings: Bill (Tracie) Hoffman and Pat (Gary) Chamberlain; and many other loving relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial, 9:30am Thursday, June 4, 2020 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church (4030 Pilot Knob Rd) Eagan. Memorial visitation from 4-8pm Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave, Apple Valley. Tom's family welcomes and encourages attendance at the Wednesday memorial visitation. Unfortunately, due to restrictions related to COVID-19, the Funeral Mass on Thursday will have limited capacity. The service will be live-streamed for virtual attendance and the family requests that in-person attendance be dedicated to family and very close friends. whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 28, 2020.