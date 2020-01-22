|
|
Age 90, of Hastings Passed away January 18, 2020 Thomas Edward, the son of Donald and Helen (Harwell) Nesbitt, was born on August 15, 1929 in Hastings. He graduated from Hastings High School class of 1947. Tom then attended The United States Military Academy at West Point, graduating with honors in 1953. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Bernadine Lencowski on May 30, 1959. Tom's assignments took him throughout the world. He served 2 tours of duty in Vietnam, commanded a battalion in Germany and ended his 29 years of active duty as an advisor to the Iranian Army, upon personal request by the Shah of Iran. After he retired, he served under General Sieben as an Advisor for the Minnesota National Guard. Tom never sought recognition for his service and always embraced the men, women and children he helped, knowing that is what is expected of a soldier. He lived his life unselfishly serving others and was a kind, noble and gentle man with an incredible mind. He could tell stories like no other and had an uncanny ability to make everyone laugh. Tom is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Donald and Jack, sister Jean (Van Deusen) and son, Robert Nesbitt. He is survived by his wife, Bernadine; children, Don (fiance Iride) Nesbitt, Tom Nesbitt II and Jane (Bill) Donahue; grandchildren, Sarah (Cody) Cooke, Dan Donahue, Jacob Nesbitt; great-granddaughter, Kesi. Visitation will be held from 3:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. with a short memorial service at 3:00p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St. in Hastings. Military Honors will proceed the visitation outside the funeral home at 2:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Hastings . Arrangements are being completed by Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings. A private memorial mass will be held in the spring of 2020. (651)437-9419 www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 22, 2020