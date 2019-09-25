Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Renovation Church
1620 Walnut Grove Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas SAMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. "Big Daddy" SAMPSON


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas E. "Big Daddy" SAMPSON Obituary
Age 71 Passed away September 18, 2019 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tn. He was born February 7, 1948 in Hopkinsville, Ky. He was a graduate of Attucks H S in Hopkinsville and Tennessee State University. He was employed as an Engineer for Honeywell for many Years and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He is survived by daughter, Ayasha Sampson a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation Thursday, Sept. 26, 5-7 @ Hooker Funeral Home. Visitation Friday, 3-4 with funeral to follow at Renovation Church 1620 Walnut Grove Rd. Hooker Funeral Home 723 Franklin St. Clarksville, Tn. 37040, 931-645-6435.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now