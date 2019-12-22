Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas SCHROEPFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. SCHROEPFER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas E. SCHROEPFER Obituary
Age 87 ~ Passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019 Preceded in death by his wife, Janice; granddaughter, Carrie; brother, Art; special friend, Barb Leitner. Thomas is survived by his children, Michele (Tom) Marrinan, Susan Decker, Barb (Chuck) Berneche, Kevin (Ami), Joan (Mike) Clark; grandchildren, Meghan, Patrick, Tommy, Andy, Charlie, Joey and Genni; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Roger (Karen), Mary Lynch. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM on Tuesday, December 31 at Guardian Angels, 8260 4th St. N., Oakdale. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at Church. Burial at Guardian Angels Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -