Age 87 ~ Passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019 Preceded in death by his wife, Janice; granddaughter, Carrie; brother, Art; special friend, Barb Leitner. Thomas is survived by his children, Michele (Tom) Marrinan, Susan Decker, Barb (Chuck) Berneche, Kevin (Ami), Joan (Mike) Clark; grandchildren, Meghan, Patrick, Tommy, Andy, Charlie, Joey and Genni; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Roger (Karen), Mary Lynch. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM on Tuesday, December 31 at Guardian Angels, 8260 4th St. N., Oakdale. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at Church. Burial at Guardian Angels Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019