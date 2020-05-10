Age 47 Lifetime resident of White Bear Lake Tommy touched the lives of many with his caring heart and "quirky" sense of humor. On May 4th, 2020 he was called home to begin his next adventure. Tommy is survived by the love of his life, wife Sharon (Wetch); their children Nicole, Melissa and Travis; grandchildren Nevaeh, Nathan, Alexis, Mariah and Hunter; parents Thomas (Diana) Telschow, Ginie (Marv) Cramer; brothers Joe and Phillip; and sisters Cherie, Jodie, Penny and Mary. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.









