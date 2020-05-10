Thomas E. "Tommy" TELSCHOW
Age 47 Lifetime resident of White Bear Lake Tommy touched the lives of many with his caring heart and "quirky" sense of humor. On May 4th, 2020 he was called home to begin his next adventure. Tommy is survived by the love of his life, wife Sharon (Wetch); their children Nicole, Melissa and Travis; grandchildren Nevaeh, Nathan, Alexis, Mariah and Hunter; parents Thomas (Diana) Telschow, Ginie (Marv) Cramer; brothers Joe and Phillip; and sisters Cherie, Jodie, Penny and Mary. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.




Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 9, 2020
E was a very wonderful man and very helpful to me and my family. I am glad I had a chance to know him and make many memory with him and his family may God Bless you all. RIP DEAR FRIEND UNTIL NEXT TIME.
Michelle Roubik
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
