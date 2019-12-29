Home

Thomas DENK
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Hosanna Church
9600 163rd St. W (please enter through Door #5)
Lakeville, MN
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Following Services
Thomas Edward DENK


1951 - 2019
Age 68, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away at home on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He is survived by lifetime partner Gail Severson, daughter Jennifer (Mike Swanson), son Aaron (Akina), grandchildren Milton, Britta and Carissa, brother Dave, sister Cindy. Tom was born to August and Shirley Denk on July 2, 1951, and attended college at Concordia University where he earned his B.A. He loved baseball, golf, barbecuing, boating, and playing Golden Tee with his buddies. Services will be held on Monday, December 30th at Hosanna Church (enter through door #5), 9600 163rd St. W, Lakeville, MN 55044. Visitation at 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. Light luncheon at the church immediately after.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019
