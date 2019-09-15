|
Age 84 of Bloomington, MN Passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Harold ("Todd") and Cecelia ("Tillie") Tedford, brother Dean, sister Donna Okerman. Survived by loving wife Louise; children Debra Leik, Linda Tedford, Todd (Pam) Tedford, and Pam (Jeff) Dobbin; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and two on the way; many nieces and nephews. Full obituary and celebration of life details to follow. www.GILLBROTHERS.com Minneapolis 612-861-6088
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019