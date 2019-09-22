|
Age 84 of Bloomington, MN, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019, after bravely fighting cancer for two years. Born in Little Falls, MN, on October 15, 1934. Preceded in death by parents Harold ("Todd") and Cecelia ("Tillie") Tedford, brother Dean, sister Donna (Bill) Okerman, brother-in-law Jerry Richard. Survived by loving wife Louise; children Debra Leik, Linda Tedford and partner Doug Pelcak, Todd (Pam) Tedford and Pam (Jeff) Dobbin; grandchildren Stephanie Leik, Shaun (Cori) Leik, Lauren (Aaron) Steger, Ryan (Darcy) Leik, Meghan (Shaena) Leik, Katherine and Chris Reichel, Katie (Jesse) Hauf, Brittany Tedford, Nick Dobbin and Hayley (Tony) Berry; eight great-grandchildren and two on the way; sisters-in-law Peggy Tedford and Mary Richard; many nieces and nephews. A graduate of St. Francis Seminary, Milwaukee, Tom decided he could better serve God by marrying the love of his life Louise Richard, also from Little Falls. PFC Tedford was featured in "Draftee in a Peacetime Army" in the July 11, 1955, issue of Life Magazine. Tom and Louise raised their family in Minneapolis, where he attended the MN School of Business and started his career at Schoenecker's Furniture Store. He spent the bulk of his career as a manufacturer's rep for Roman Inc., after which he enjoyed his retirement job with the other retirees at Northstar Auto Auction. Tom embodied the best of what it means to be a good human. He loved his wife and family, always putting them first. A man of few words, yet his actions spoke volumes. He showed up whenever a loved one needed him. He loved his job, but only as a means to make life good for his family. He loved St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, embraced progressive values and was generous to those in need. Tom's family is grateful to Dr. Rachel Lerner and team at Frauenshuh Cancer Center for giving him two good years, Dr. Samuel Dardick and the Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital hospice team for giving him a loving and dignified passing. Visitation 4:00 p.m. and celebration of life 5:00 p.m., Sept. 27, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 4537 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis, followed by light supper. Memorials preferred to , St. Joseph's Indian School, Chamberlain, SD, and Arm In Arm In Africa.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019