Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Saint Ambrose of Woodbury Catholic Church
4125 Woodbury Drive
Woodbury , MN

Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose of Woodbury
4125 Woodbury Drive
Woodbury , MN

1929 - 2019
Thomas F. KELLY Obituary
Age 90, of Woodbury Passed away on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019. Graduate of Monroe High School, BA University of St. Thomas, and 3 Master Degrees. PVT-E1 US Army, Lt. Col. (retired) Airforce Reserves 29 years, served as liaison for the Air Force Academy 15 years. Pro Baseball "Bonus Baby" Brooklyn Dodgers, 1948. Played college basketball and baseball. Teacher, Counselor, Coach, GED test administrator St. Paul Schools, High school/College basketball and football referee. Avid fisherman and golfer. Preceded in death by son, Vincent; mother, Helen (Minnie); and sister, Dolores Albers. Survived by loving wife of 66 years, Mary; children, Mary (Keith Armstrong), Kathleen (Bruce Johnson), Jean (David Fasching), Ann (Dr. Robert Gaertner) and Tom (Amy); grandchildren, Willow (Luke), Keith (Allison), Katy (Jeremiah), Dale (Calsey), Bryn (Joseph), Daniel, Marcus, Jenna, Jacob, Matt, Aidan, Anya, T.J. and Joseph; great grand-children, Aliya, Maxwell, Rhowin, Vincent, Edith, Kelly; and daughter-in-law, Carol. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Thursday, September 5th at St. Ambrose of Woodbury (4125 Woodbury Drive, Woodbury MN). Visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019
