Age 58, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Owner of Digger Excavating. Enjoyed NASCAR and fishing with friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Agnes. Survived by siblings, Rick (Kathyann), Doug (Ann), Curt (Holly), Cathy (Guy) Rudiger; many nieces & nephews; and special friends, Fred, Bob & Jim. Funeral services will take place at 11am on Saturday, December 28th at Newport Lutheran Church (900 15th St., Newport MN). Visitation from 9:30-11AM at the church. Burial at Cottage Grove Cemetery. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019