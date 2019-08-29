Home

Glende-Johnson-Nelson-Nilson
102 Lincoln Avenue South
Battle Lake, MN 56515
(218) 864-5278
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Hilton Garden Inn
6350 Vinewood Lane
Maple Grove, MN
Thomas FARR

Thomas FARR Obituary
Age 76 of rural Battle Lake Formerly of Maple Grove Died August 22, 2019, unexpectedly at his home. Survived by wife, Carol Binger Farr; two sons, Thomas (Tiffany) Farr of Eden Prairie and Ricky Farr of Battle Lake; brother, John (Christy) Farr of Hebron, KY; and many nephews and nieces. In his honor, a Celebration of Life dinner will be held on September 9, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 6350 Vinewood Lane, Maple Grove, MN. Glende-Nilson FH 218-864-5278.
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2019
