Age 76 of rural Battle Lake Formerly of Maple Grove Died August 22, 2019, unexpectedly at his home. Survived by wife, Carol Binger Farr; two sons, Thomas (Tiffany) Farr of Eden Prairie and Ricky Farr of Battle Lake; brother, John (Christy) Farr of Hebron, KY; and many nephews and nieces. In his honor, a Celebration of Life dinner will be held on September 9, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 6350 Vinewood Lane, Maple Grove, MN. Glende-Nilson FH 218-864-5278.
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2019