Age 79, of West St. Paul Died on October 31, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Jack and Eileen. Survived by dear friend Mary Scott and her family; brothers Patrick (Eileen), John (Maureen) and Bill (Kim); sister Mary Flynn Erikstrup (Dan); and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Tuesday, November 10 at the Church of the Assumption, 51 W. 7th Street, Downtown St. Paul. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. A retiree of 3M. Tom enjoyed nature and was always up for an adventure. He loved and encouraged those that were blessed to know him. Another celebration of his life with food and drink will be held at a later date.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
235 Wentworth Ave W
West St. Paul, MN 55118
651-457-7938
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
