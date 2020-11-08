Age 79, of West St. Paul Died on October 31, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Jack and Eileen. Survived by dear friend Mary Scott and her family; brothers Patrick (Eileen), John (Maureen) and Bill (Kim); sister Mary Flynn Erikstrup (Dan); and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Tuesday, November 10 at the Church of the Assumption, 51 W. 7th Street, Downtown St. Paul. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. A retiree of 3M. Tom enjoyed nature and was always up for an adventure. He loved and encouraged those that were blessed to know him. Another celebration of his life with food and drink will be held at a later date.