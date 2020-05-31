Age 80 of Forest Lake Passed away at home on May 25, 2020 while in hospice. Preceded in death by parents Frank and Frances McCauley of Duluth, MN. Survived by loving sister Mary Fran (Scott) Koch of Cottage Grove, nieces Kim (Tony) Yaroch, Kristy (Charlie) Setnes, Kelly (Chris) Fenske, Kathleen (Dan) Opatz) and nephews Paul (Stacy) Miller, Bryan Miller, David (Ann) Miller, and many great nieces and nephews. Also deeply loved by Shannon Wedger and Sue Olson of Forest Lake, and 75 year friendship with Paul Lindvall of White Bear Lake. Tom served in the Air Force National Guard and was a long time supervisor at Onan/Cummins. He loved to golf, travel, laugh with friends over a cold beer and all time spent at Rose Lake. Memorial plans will be announced at a later date.









