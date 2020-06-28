Born 25 November 1930. Died 16 June 2020. He died as he wished, in his own home, with family present in person and virtually, peacefully and without pain, and left us to re-unite with the great love of his life, Ruth McDonnell Zwinger (b. 4 July 1934; d. 23 July 1993), who preceded him in death 27 years ago. Tom was a lifelong resident of South St. Paul, as was his father before him. After high school, he followed his father (Frank "Dutch" Zwinger) to the stockyards, working at Swift and Company for 20-some years until they closed down their South St. Paul plant. With characteristic determination and focus, Tom thereupon turned what had been a hobby, electronics, into a second career. He opened his own electronics business (TZTV in South St. Paul). In addition to his repair business, he moved into the new field of video work; he contracted with the Minnesota State Fair to record Grandstand Concert Series performances and in 1973 he established the Minnesota North Stars hockey organization's video operations, filming games, practices, and drills for training and coaching purposes. He lived life to the fullest, working hard and playing hard. He loved animals, hockey, dancing, carousing, and motocross racing — at first as spectator and support crew for his sons, and ultimately as a participant as well, racing in his first motocross in AMA district 23 in 2001 at the age of 70. He was a terrific bowler and a masterful pool player, and he danced a mean lindy at weddings, celebrations, and venues with a decent jukebox. He is survived by his sister Mary Ellen Buchanan; children Lynda (Tenney), Patti, Mike (Julie), and Steve (Sue); 15 grand children; 7 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.









