Thomas Francis "Tom" ZWINGER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born 25 November 1930. Died 16 June 2020. He died as he wished, in his own home, with family present in person and virtually, peacefully and without pain, and left us to re-unite with the great love of his life, Ruth McDonnell Zwinger (b. 4 July 1934; d. 23 July 1993), who preceded him in death 27 years ago. Tom was a lifelong resident of South St. Paul, as was his father before him. After high school, he followed his father (Frank "Dutch" Zwinger) to the stockyards, working at Swift and Company for 20-some years until they closed down their South St. Paul plant. With characteristic determination and focus, Tom thereupon turned what had been a hobby, electronics, into a second career. He opened his own electronics business (TZTV in South St. Paul). In addition to his repair business, he moved into the new field of video work; he contracted with the Minnesota State Fair to record Grandstand Concert Series performances and in 1973 he established the Minnesota North Stars hockey organization's video operations, filming games, practices, and drills for training and coaching purposes. He lived life to the fullest, working hard and playing hard. He loved animals, hockey, dancing, carousing, and motocross racing — at first as spectator and support crew for his sons, and ultimately as a participant as well, racing in his first motocross in AMA district 23 in 2001 at the age of 70. He was a terrific bowler and a masterful pool player, and he danced a mean lindy at weddings, celebrations, and venues with a decent jukebox. He is survived by his sister Mary Ellen Buchanan; children Lynda (Tenney), Patti, Mike (Julie), and Steve (Sue); 15 grand children; 7 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved