He was successful and worked hard not only for himself, but for his family. His family was at the nucleus of all he did. Tom always knew everything that was going on in the lives of his children and grandchildren, as they sought out his approval, opinion, advice and guidance on a daily basis. Tom would do anything he could to help his family and each of them knew he always had their back. Tom enjoyed being out in the woods and fields with his family hunting deer and pheasants. Often, they would travel together to Lake of the Woods for fishing trips. His family spent many long weekends at their cabin on Beaver Dam Lake in Cumberland, Wisconsin. He especially loved to gather his family onto his pontoon for a sunset cruise. Tom was an avid golfer, using the rules of the game to illustrate life and business lessons to his children and grandchildren. If you golfed with Big Tom, you heard "Aww TOMMY!" as he reprimanded himself for an errant shot. He voraciously read books and newspapers, often sending articles of note or relevance to family members by snail mail. He loved strawberry malts; it was the only thing he never shared. Tom tended to impact everyone he met, and his family will miss his love, presence, and earnestness for life. At six foot three with massive hands and "beautiful blonde" hair, his larger than life figure will not be forgotten and will forever be revered. Grandpa Tom was one for the books. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Berniece, his cherished wife of 52 years, Marilyn "Pat", his daughter-in-law Carrie, and his brothers-in-law Frank and Jerry. He is survived by their three children, Mike (Carrie), Mary (Brad Gatzlaff), and Mark; nine grandchildren, Sam, Ellie, Claire, Taylor, Maria, Jack, Lauren, Joe and Anna; and his sister, Barbara Thissen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Basilica of St. Mary, 88 17th St. N., Minneapolis, MN, at 11:00 AM in the morning on Friday, April 26, 2019. There will be a reviewal before the service at 10:00 AM. A lunch will follow in the undercroft of the Basilica. Memorials are preferred to the Basilica of St. Mary.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019