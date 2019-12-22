|
Age 80, of St Paul, MN Died peacefully December 7, 2019 Dr Tom was a highly respected psychiatrist, and dedicated Knights of Columbus member. He is survived by beloved partner Mary Lou Forga, former wife Monica (Michael) Bieter, sisters Mary Ann Coffland and Ursula Schnoor; children Anne (Matt) Lenzini, Tom Jr, Carmi (Mark) Kelly, and Nick; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephew William Allard, other nieces and nephews. Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial Friday, January 3, 2020 at Presentation Church, 1725 Kennard St, Maplewood. Visitation 10:00AM and Mass 11:00AM. Memorials preferred to St. Thomas Academy and The Dorothy Day Center.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019