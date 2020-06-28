Age 37 Beloved Son, Father, Brother, and Friend Passed away on May 28, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Preceded in death by his father Gary Schmidt and grand father Richard Schmidt. Survived by his children Cameron Stachowiak, Kayden Schmidt, Calista Schmidt and Sam Schmidt; mother Linda Schmidt (Chuck) and sister Nicole Schmidt (Nori); grandparents Darlene Fullerton, William Fullerton, and Delories Schmidt; aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends. We will all miss Tom's huge smile and contagious laugh. He has left us too soon and we will never be able to replace his one of a kind spirit. He is now at peace with his dad by his side. A funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Transfiguration Church, 6133 15th St N, Oakdale, MN 55128, (social distancing will be required). A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Willow River Inn, 1106 County Road A, Hudson, WI 54016.









