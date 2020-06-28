Thomas Gary aka "Thomas G" SCHMIDT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 37 Beloved Son, Father, Brother, and Friend Passed away on May 28, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Preceded in death by his father Gary Schmidt and grand father Richard Schmidt. Survived by his children Cameron Stachowiak, Kayden Schmidt, Calista Schmidt and Sam Schmidt; mother Linda Schmidt (Chuck) and sister Nicole Schmidt (Nori); grandparents Darlene Fullerton, William Fullerton, and Delories Schmidt; aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends. We will all miss Tom's huge smile and contagious laugh. He has left us too soon and we will never be able to replace his one of a kind spirit. He is now at peace with his dad by his side. A funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Transfiguration Church, 6133 15th St N, Oakdale, MN 55128, (social distancing will be required). A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Willow River Inn, 1106 County Road A, Hudson, WI 54016.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved