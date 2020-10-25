Tom, age 94, of White Bear Township, died peacefully and of natural causes on October 21, 2020. Tom was generous, humble, a delight to know, and loved by all. A gifted athlete and artisan builder who was always ready to lend a hand. A lifelong Bald Eagle Lake resident, Tom was a 1944 White Bear High School grad, veteran of the US Army Air Force (1944-45) and graduate of the U of MN. He went on to be a mechanical engineer at Hamm's and 3M. His many activities included Mountain Ambassador in Aspen, Colorado, National Ski Patroller at Wild Mountain, a founder of the Bald Eagle Water Club, national champion water skier and member of the Minnesota Water Ski Hall of Fame, and snow ski racer with The Ski Challenge. Survived by loving wife of twenty-one years Ida, children Paul (Carol), Ross (Deborah), Steve (Kiesy) and Evelyn (Mark Duvall), and step children Pam (Tim Kurtz), Gregg (Vickie) and Jacques Batroot. Tom and Ida together have ten grand children and five great grandchildren. Preceded in death by first wife Anzle, siblings Don, Doris Lizee, and Ken, along with parents Harold and Hertha. The family would like to give special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Home Instead, especially Norma Ensrud who gave so selflessly of her time, energy and love. Due to Covid-19, a private funeral will be held at St. Mary of the Lake with burial in the church cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to a charity of their choice
.