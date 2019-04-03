|
Age 74 of Burnsville, MN Passed away on April 1, 2019 at his home. Preceded in death by parents Henry and Katherine, and his sister Judy (David) Perry. Survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Jane, a caring father to Nick (Marissa) and Luke (Sebastian Moncaleano), and devoted grandfather to Maddy and Makayla. Thomas will be fondly remembered by the St. Thomas Academy community as he was a long time coach of baseball, football, and basketball. He cared a great deal for kids and enjoyed seeing them grow through activity and sports. Thomas always made time for fishing, it was his greatest passion. His family hopes he has all the open waters he could ever want now, and that the walleye are biting. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Saturday April 6, 2019 at Mary, Mother of the Church, 3333 E., Cliff Rd., Burnsville with a gathering of family and friends starting at 10AM. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be used for youth sports programs.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 3, 2019