Age 74 of Woodbury Went to his Heavenly Home on July 3, 2019, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Preceded in death by his parents, his brother, and his father-in-law. Survived by his wife, Marilyn, of nearly 50 years; his daughter, Kimberly (Steve) Campen; and his son, Brent (Stacey); grandchildren, Alyssa, Emma, Abby and Nathaniel; mother-in-law, Gladys Peterson; and many other relatives & friends. Tom spent 43 years as an educator, taught high school math for 6 years and was a school principal for 37 years, the last 23 years as a principal in Oakdale prior to retirement in 2010. A Celebration of Life will be held at Woodbury Lutheran Church, 7380 Afton Road, Woodbury, on July 9th at 11:00am with visitation starting at 9:30. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Woodbury Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, Oak Meadows Senior Living Tenant Assistance Program, or Team World Vision which provides clean water for people.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019