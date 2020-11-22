Age 80 of Scandia Formerly of White Bear Lake Loving husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, and brother passed away on Sunday, November 15th, 2020 at home. Thomas was born on June 21st, 1940 to Thomas and Bernice (Houle) O'Gorman in White Bear Lake, MN. Preceded in death by parents and sister Janice Fitzgerald. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia "Patty" (Connolly); children, Debbie Rasmusson (Rick), Michelle Scarbrough (Jeff), Denise Darnell, Tom O'Gorman (Carleen), Cassie O'Gorman-Bougie, John O'Gorman (Maria), Annie O'Gorman (Jim); 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grand children; siblings, Paul O'Gorman, Kathleen O'Gorman, Laurel O'Gorman, Mary Gundy (Greg), May Chaplin (Steve), Frank O'Gorman (Mary), Ruth Danielzuk (Steve); many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Thomas was a kind and humble man with a dry sense of humor. His greatest joys were watching birds, admiring nature, and fishing. With the deck as his church, and the bench as his pew, he prayed most looking out on the lake with gratitude for all of God's blessings. A memorial service will be determined at a future time. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyfh.com