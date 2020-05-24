Mounds View Schools Teacher Long-time Shoreview resident, passed away May 21, 2020, at the age of 86. Tom was raised in Rapid City, SD, and moved to the Twin Cities to attend St. Thomas College. After a few years at St. Thomas, he joined the navy and spent a couple years in Japan before returning to the Twin Cities to complete his degree in education. Tom spent his first years in teaching in Albert Lea, where he met his wife, Anne. In 1969, they moved to the Twin Cities, where he spent the rest of his teaching career in the Mounds View School District. Tom taught English, Spanish, German and behind-the-wheel drivers ed at Irondale, Mounds View and Highview. After retiring in 1993, he spent the next 20 years as a substitute teacher in the Mounds View district, loving every minute of it. In addition to being the equipment manager for Irondale, he could frequently be found on the sidelines of Irondale football and basketball games, keeping the book or running the clock. During retirement, Tom enjoyed traveling with Anne, and the two of them traveled the world, visiting every continent except Antarctica. He also enjoyed long drives, country roads, small town diners, listening to music and spending time with his family. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Theresia, brothers Ed and Leo, sister Mary. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Anne, daughters Tracy Stanley (Bret), Mary Jo, grandchildren Jen, Dan, Matt, Patrick, brother Joe, sister Margaret, sister-in-law Darlene and many nieces and nephews. A small private Mass and Burial will be held at St. Odilia Catholic Church. Memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later time.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store