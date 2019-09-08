|
Age 85, of Taylors Falls Died on Sept. 2, 2019. Tom led a life full of activity from altar boy and award winning pianist in his younger years to Arctic explorer later in life, searching the routes of the Famous Sir John Franklin and encountering hungry polar bears while doing so. He worked as a general contractor for many years, building a cabin in Hill City, where he was head Ski Patrol at Quadna Mountain in his spare time. He loved owning and flying airplanes, many of them float planes. He was a public servant as Chisago County Commissioner for 10 years and President of the AMC in 2001. He loved to travel, especially to Hawaii and Ireland. And he loved family, always relishing the time spent with his children, their offspring. He could not have been more proud of his kids. He's telling bad puns, saying long story short, and having a beer with his fellow Irishmen in the next world. Survived by children and their offspring, Thomas (Deann) Delaney, IV, Tim (Marty) Delaney, Chris (Laurie) Delaney, Cathy Smith and Patricia Delaney; sister, Joni (Gerry) Delaney O'Connell and his 11 grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Mary and son, Terry. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am on Tues., Sept. 10th at St. Joseph Catholic Church (490 Bench St.) Taylors Falls. Visitation one hour prior to service at church on Tuesday. Interment Kahbakong Cemetery. Grandstrand Funeral Home www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019