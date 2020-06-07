Tom passed away peacefully on June 3 at the age of 90. Tom served in the Army, then served as a Ramsey County Deputy for 32 yrs. Survived by his wife Kathleen (Kay); brother Richard (Mary Jo). Falvey; children Dennis Falvey, Sharon (Timothy) Falvey, Karleen (Dave) Dyc, Donna Falvey; grandchildren, Shawna Falvey, Cody and Jade Evans, Kelby and Jayme Dyc; great grandchild Breyza; many nephews, nieces and friends. A Memorial will be held at a later date. Preferred Charity Donation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.