Age 84, of St. Paul Died peacefully at home on October 29, 2020, surrounded by family. Tom will be dearly missed by devoted wife of 56 years, Barb Archambeau Geheren; children Katie (John) Blake, Bill (Mia) Geheren, Rich (Jen) McGeheran, Jim (Cara) Geheren, Lisa (Kevin) Dolan; grandchildren Ryan, Marcy, Jackie, Abby, Michael, Tommy, Danny, Austin, Helen, Greta, Callie, Stella, Maggie, Frannie, Mollie; brother Steve; sister-in-law Sheila and many caring in-laws, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Tom and Dorothy; in-laws Bill and Marcella Archambeau; daughter Michele; grandson Charlie; brothers Dewey, Mike and Dan. Tom was born into an Irish family in DeGraff, MN. He attended Willmar High School and was a star athlete, graduating in 1954. Tom continued his education at The College of St. Thomas and graduated in 1959. He then embarked on a 35-year accounting career at Unisys. Tom also worked for the Twins and Vikings and was an avid sports fan. After retirement, he volunteered at Nativity Church. Tom was a man of faith; throughout the years, prayers gave him peace. No service at this time. Memorials preferred to Nativity of Our Lord Church. 1900 Wellesley, St. Paul, MN 55105.