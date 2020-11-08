1/1
Age 84, of St. Paul Died peacefully at home on October 29, 2020, surrounded by family. Tom will be dearly missed by devoted wife of 56 years, Barb Archambeau Geheren; children Katie (John) Blake, Bill (Mia) Geheren, Rich (Jen) McGeheran, Jim (Cara) Geheren, Lisa (Kevin) Dolan; grandchildren Ryan, Marcy, Jackie, Abby, Michael, Tommy, Danny, Austin, Helen, Greta, Callie, Stella, Maggie, Frannie, Mollie; brother Steve; sister-in-law Sheila and many caring in-laws, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Tom and Dorothy; in-laws Bill and Marcella Archambeau; daughter Michele; grandson Charlie; brothers Dewey, Mike and Dan. Tom was born into an Irish family in DeGraff, MN. He attended Willmar High School and was a star athlete, graduating in 1954. Tom continued his education at The College of St. Thomas and graduated in 1959. He then embarked on a 35-year accounting career at Unisys. Tom also worked for the Twins and Vikings and was an avid sports fan. After retirement, he volunteered at Nativity Church. Tom was a man of faith; throughout the years, prayers gave him peace. No service at this time. Memorials preferred to Nativity of Our Lord Church. 1900 Wellesley, St. Paul, MN 55105.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
