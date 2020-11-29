1/1
Thomas J. "Tom" GERMSCHEID
Age 66, of Stillwater & formerly North St. Paul Died suddenly on November 18, 2020 Tom was a dedicated attorney and practiced thirty-eight years, first at Collins, Buckley, Sauntry, and Haugh Law Firm, then for his own practice, Germscheid Law Firm, and most recently for the State of Minnesota as a Mediator. Most of all, Tom loved his children, Maggie and Nick, and cherished the time they spent together. His children will remember all of the great times they shared with their dad, and his legacy will live on through them. Tom is survived by his children, Maggie Germscheid and Nick Germscheid; siblings, Margaret "Peggy" Korman, Diane (Allan) Macho, Maurice (Virginia) Germscheid and Wayne (Paula) Germscheid; former wife, Joyce Germscheid; and by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held at a later date when restrictions allow. Please continue to check the funeral home's website for updated information. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
