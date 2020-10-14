1/1
Thomas J. HODGIN Sr.
Age 72 - Of East Bethel Passed away October 11, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Joe and Norma. Survived by wife of 50 years, Judy; sons, Tom, Jr. and Dann (Megan); grandchildren, Zoe, Zack, and Kate; sisters, Sharon (Jim) Severson, Cindy (Phil) Rustad, and Lynn (Bruce) Kollos; also many nieces, nephews and friends. Veteran of the US Navy. A visitation to celebrate Tom's life will be held from 4-6 PM Sunday, October 18 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B. Private family funeral service will be held followed by interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
