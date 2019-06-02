|
|
Age, 80, of Minneapolis. Tom passed away on April 26, 2019 at home following a long illness. He was born in St. Paul on April 28, 1938, to Thomas J. Sheahan Sr. and Julia Conner Sheahan. He was a graduate of Cretin High School and St. Thomas College. He had a long career in the retail industry starting at Sears and ending at Dayton's. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jim. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sherry; son, David (Aimee) of Dallas; daughter, Sarah (Robert Sheehan) of New York City; granddaughters, Julia and Ella; brother, Dick; niece, Jennifer; nephew, John; mother-in-law, Patt Karr; brother-in-law, Dave Karr (Marcy); and his furry friend, Spicy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 14 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at Annunciation Catholic Church, 509 W. 54th St., Minneapolis.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019