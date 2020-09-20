Loving Father, Grandpa Great-Grandpa and Friend Age 77 of Roseville, passed away on September 17, 2020 after an extended battle with COVID-19. Preceded in death by wife, Kay and her son, Declan Noble; parents, Joseph & Elizabeth. Survived by children, Colleen (John) Young, Pamela (Jeffrey) Johnson, Kimberly (Kurt) Cahill, Scott; first wife and friend, Marge Stelter; daughter-in law, Erica Noble; Kay's daughter, Deb Shones; grandchildren, Ashley Nicole (Alex) Timm, Kiersten Maria (Darryl) Northcraft, Kali Marene Cahill, Kristina Mary Cahill, Emily Elizabeth Johnson, Gavin Gregory Stelter; great-grandson, Wilson Daniel Northcraft; Deb's sons, Jon Paul (Christi), Benjamin Tyler, Mitchell Jay, and Robert Bruce (Hanna) Shones; daughter, Shalamar Lynn (Adam) Mesenbring; and 8 additional great-grandchildren; as well as many other close friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Thursday, September 24 at ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2048 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville. Visitation 4-6PM Wednesday, September 23 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130. N. Dale St @ Cty Rd B. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to St. Paul / Minneapolis Children's Hospital with specific emphasis toward the cancer ward. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550