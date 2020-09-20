1/1
Thomas J. STELTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving Father, Grandpa Great-Grandpa and Friend Age 77 of Roseville, passed away on September 17, 2020 after an extended battle with COVID-19. Preceded in death by wife, Kay and her son, Declan Noble; parents, Joseph & Elizabeth. Survived by children, Colleen (John) Young, Pamela (Jeffrey) Johnson, Kimberly (Kurt) Cahill, Scott; first wife and friend, Marge Stelter; daughter-in law, Erica Noble; Kay's daughter, Deb Shones; grandchildren, Ashley Nicole (Alex) Timm, Kiersten Maria (Darryl) Northcraft, Kali Marene Cahill, Kristina Mary Cahill, Emily Elizabeth Johnson, Gavin Gregory Stelter; great-grandson, Wilson Daniel Northcraft; Deb's sons, Jon Paul (Christi), Benjamin Tyler, Mitchell Jay, and Robert Bruce (Hanna) Shones; daughter, Shalamar Lynn (Adam) Mesenbring; and 8 additional great-grandchildren; as well as many other close friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Thursday, September 24 at ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2048 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville. Visitation 4-6PM Wednesday, September 23 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130. N. Dale St @ Cty Rd B. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to St. Paul / Minneapolis Children's Hospital with specific emphasis toward the cancer ward. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved