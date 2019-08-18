Home

Simple Traditions by Bradshaw
671 Snelling Avenue South
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 767-9333
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Simple Traditions by Bradshaw
671 Snelling Avenue South
St. Paul, MN 55116
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Simple Traditions by Bradshaw
671 Snelling Avenue South
St. Paul, MN 55116
View Map
Age 58 of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully in his sleep August 12, 2019. Thomas moved from Park Forest, Illinois to the Twin Cities in the mid 1980s, where he gratefully made his home. He was an active member of the St. Paul Recovery Community and a long-time member of the River Heights Vineyard Church in Inver Grove Heights. He could be frequently found volunteering with various organizations throughout the area. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Luella. He is survived by his brothers, Dave (Violet Bautista) and Jay (Andrea); nieces, Angela and Ella; nephew, Jameson; great-nieces, Gracie and Skyla; aunt, Nancy Edwards; his most trusted friends, Dan (Dorothy Bode) MacEwan and Karen MacEwan; and other loving family and friends. Funeral Service Tuesday, August 20 at 7:00 PM at SIMPLE TRADITIONS by BRADSHAW (671 Snelling Avenue South) with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to . 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019
