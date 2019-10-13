Home

Born on February 15, 1948 in St. Paul to Myron and Agnes McLean, Thomas died in his Okemos, MI home August 14, 2019. He graduated from the U of Chicago and the U of Pittsburgh Law School and became a contracts lawyer and partner at Schnader-Harrison-Segal-Lewis Law Firm in Philadelphia. He is remembered as a creative Renaissance man with boundless energy and keen wit. Thomas is survived by Athena, loving wife of 50 years; daughter, Thea; son, Trevor and sister, Susan (McGrath).
