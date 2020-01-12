|
Age 81 Passed away on January 7, 2020 A proud and devoted lifelong Catholic, he was born January 21, 1938 in St. Paul, the son of Brenton Archibald McLeod and Frances Dorothy Wattles. He married Barbara Joanne Francis on March 13, 1957 in St. Paul and lived happily together with her in St. Paul for over 62 years. Graduate of Cretin High School, College of St. Thomas, and William Mitchell College of Law. He worked as an executive at West Publishing in St. Paul for 40 years until his retirement in 1996, when he started his own venture capital company. He helped countless people and organizations throughout his life with donations of his time, talent and treasure. He was especially committed in his support of HealthEast hospitals where for decades he was an active weekly volunteer in the hospice unit. He would go on to chair the committee that would spearhead the development of a new hospice center for HealthEast (The Pillars in Oakdale) where he himself was eventually a guest. Preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Myrna Joy Grimes. He is survived by his wife Barbara Joanne; his children Joseph Michael (Joan), son Jeffery Thomas (Robin), Patricia Louise Todora (Dennis), Lisa Ann Lofquist, Scott Richard (Susan), William John (Jeanne), Robert Anthony (Danelle), and Thomas James Jr. (Kristy); 24 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation will take place at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 515 S Albert St, St Paul, MN 55116, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. He will be interred in a family plot at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Cretin-Derham Hall High School, The Pillars Hospice House in Oakdale, MN, or Listening House of St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020