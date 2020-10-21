1/1
Thomas Jerome KASMIRSKI
Age 60 Died peacefully in the arms of his wife on October 19th, 2020 at their home on North Long Lake after a courageous battle with cancer. A memorial service for Tom will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24 at Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd. A visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Saturday. A private burial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been completed by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Nelson-Doran Funeral Home
OCT
24
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Nelson-Doran Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Doran Funeral Home
202 8th Avenue Northeast
Brainerd, MN 56401-2805
(218) 829-4755
