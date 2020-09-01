1/1
Thomas John FITZPATRICK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 89 Former White Bear Lake School Teacher Passed on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota due to complications from a heart attack. Memorials will be held at a later date. thomas-john-fitzpatrick.forevermissed.com. He is survived by Maureen (Rena) Joan Fitzpatrick (Kimball), his wife of 68 years; six children, Margaret Mary (Peggy), Mark Thomas, Colleen Marie, Shannon Mae, Kevin Michael and Patricia Rose; 17 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, sister Catherine Ann Simpkins, brother Michael Alan (Susan), and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. He is preceded by his parents Thomas James and Isabelle, and his sister Patricia. Tom was born and grew up in St. Paul, the son of an Irish-American postal worker and a Dutch immigrant. Having served on active duty in the US Naval Air Reserves in Minnesota, he attended St. Thomas College on the GI bill, earning both his bachelor of arts and master of arts degrees as the father of a rapidly growing family. His first professional job was as a teacher of Spanish and English in Cambridge, Minnesota. In 1961, he transferred to the White Bear Lake School District, teaching those two subjects in Junior and Senior High Schools for over three decades. Along the way, he improved his Spanish through study in Mexico, including via a sabbatical year when he and Rena brought their six children to San Miguel de Allende and Guadalajara. Tom was a devoted family man who worked a number of summer and evening jobs to supplement his teacher's salary. He built two homes of his own, and later worked in real estate, producing a 20-unit townhouse development next to his house on Elm Street, White Bear Lake. He grew cucumbers, corn and pumpkins as cash crops that his children sold in lieu of allowance. He taught his progeny to support the underdog and he led by example, at age 34 becoming the first president of the White Bear Lake Area Human Relations Council. He was known for his dry sense of humor, his philosophical attitude, and his generosity, including a fondness for distributing $2 bills. He was a poet, a beekeeper, a lover of vehicles, and a strong believer in democracy and universal rights.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved