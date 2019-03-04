Home

Grandstrand Funeral Home
11900 Lake Lane North
Lindstrom, MN 55045
651-257-4000
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grandstrand Funeral Home
Lindstrom,, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church
Thomas John O'CONNOR Jr.


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas John O'CONNOR Jr. Obituary
Age 72, of Lindstrom, MN, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at his home. Thomas was born September 7, 1946 to Thomas Sr. and Lorraine (McPhillips) O'Connor in St. Paul, MN. He enlisted in the United States Army on December 7, 1971 and was honorably discharged August 15, 1977. Thomas was the employed with the Sheet Metal # 10. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Lorraine and father and mother-in-law, Tom and Ann V. Kielkucki. Thomas is survived by his wife Chris; children, Tim (Heather) O'Connor, Shane (Julie) O'Connor and Tiffiany O'Connor; grandchildren, Taylor, Ryan, Kira, Ben, Logan, Jon, Joe and Katy O'Connor and many other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 pm, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, MN and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home. www.grandstrandfh.com.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 4, 2019
