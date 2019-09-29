Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-4868
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
St Pascal Baylon Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St Pascal Baylon Catholic Church
1757 Conway Street,
St. Paul,, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas TRCKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas John TRCKA


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas John TRCKA Obituary
Age 75 of Florida Died Sept. 20, 2019 He was preceded in death by his parents George & Julia and a sister Susan Jayne Trcka Heathcoat. Surviving him are his four siblings: Robert (Claudette) Trcka, William (Mary) Trcka, Judith (James) Kodesh and Mary Jean (David) Ebner; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins that also survive. He grew up on the Eastside of St. Paul and made his home in Florida for over 40 years. Funeral Mass to be 10:30 AM Tuesday October 1, 2019 at St Pascal Baylon Catholic Church, 1757 Conway Street, St. Paul, MN with visitation one hour prior beginning at 9:30 AM. Burial in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to St Jude Childrens Research Center or St Pascal Baylon. Wulff Godbout Funeral Home 651-224-4868 www.WulffGodboutFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now