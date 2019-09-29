|
Age 75 of Florida Died Sept. 20, 2019 He was preceded in death by his parents George & Julia and a sister Susan Jayne Trcka Heathcoat. Surviving him are his four siblings: Robert (Claudette) Trcka, William (Mary) Trcka, Judith (James) Kodesh and Mary Jean (David) Ebner; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins that also survive. He grew up on the Eastside of St. Paul and made his home in Florida for over 40 years. Funeral Mass to be 10:30 AM Tuesday October 1, 2019 at St Pascal Baylon Catholic Church, 1757 Conway Street, St. Paul, MN with visitation one hour prior beginning at 9:30 AM. Burial in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to St Jude Childrens Research Center or St Pascal Baylon. Wulff Godbout Funeral Home 651-224-4868 www.WulffGodboutFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019