Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Thomas John YOUNESS Obituary
Age 70, passed away Thursday, May 2nd, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. Tom was born in 1948 in St. Paul, the oldest of five children. During high school and after (he graduated Hill High in 1966), Tom worked in his father's St. Paul gas station. He was drafted and served a tour of duty in Vietnam between January 1968 and December 1969. When he returned home, Tom received his BA in Journalism from the University of Minnesota. He made his career as an advertising writer in the 80's and 90's, while raising his three children. Tom had a passion for current events, writing, was a gifted baker, avid reader and movie buff. He is predeceased by his mother (Lorraine); father (Abe); sister (Leanne); and many close friends. He is survived by two brothers (Mike and John); sister (Lynnette); two sons (Chris and Michael); daughter (Anna); daughter-in-law (Andrea); and granddaughter (Piper). He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Celebration of Life will be held at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave, St Paul, on Friday, May 10th from 4 to 8.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 8, 2019
