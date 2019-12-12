Home

Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
Thomas Joseph CHRISTIANSEN


1954 - 2019
Of Little Canada Born May 30, 1954 Passed away November 24, 2019 after months of medical treatment. Services will be held at Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home, 640 W. 7th St. in St. Paul on Monday the 16th of December at 12:30 PM with visitation 11:30 am-12:30pm. Preceded in death by wife Brigitte, parents Warren & Frances. He is survived by his sisters and brother Joyce Warden of Georgia, Carole Smith of West Virginia, Dean of Minneapolis, Betty Erickson of Minneapolis; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
