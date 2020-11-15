1/
Thomas Joseph KRAMER
Age 80 Passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020 at home in Green Valley, AZ, surrounded by love after a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Tom was born May 11, 1940 in St. Paul, MN, to Carmen and Joseph Kramer. He is survived by the love of his life, wife Sandie Stone; son Steve; sister Kathleen (David) Peterson; nieces and nephew. Tom was a '58 graduate of Cretin High School and St. Thomas College '62. He enjoyed life the past 20+ years in Green Valley, AZ where he will be interred.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
