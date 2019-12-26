Home

Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
CHURCH OF PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY
1725 Kennard @ Larpenteur
Maplewood, MN
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
CHURCH OF PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY
1725 Kennard @ Larpenteur
Maplewood, MN
Interment
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Union Cemetery
2505 Stillwater Road
Maplewood, MN
Thomas KANSIER Obituary
Age 92 Of St. Paul Born on March 24, 1927 in St. Paul, he passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He served in the US Navy during World War II, was a member of the Gladstone Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years, and retired from Northern States Power Company after 38 years. He is survived by Mary, his wife of 70 years, children Lynne and Dennis Saxton, Christine, Jane, and Thomas and Cindy Kansier, grandchildren Pasquale Saxton and Carly Brown, David Saxton, James Saxton, Christy and Scott Mischke, Andy and Amanda Chase, and Danielle and Tyler Sandquist, 8 adored great grand children, sister-in-law Margaret Anzevino, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass Saturday, December 28th ~ 12:00 Noon at CHURCH OF PRESENTATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY, 1725 Kennard @ Larpenteur, Maplewood with visitation one hour before the Mass. Interment Monday, December 30th ~ 1:00 pm at Union Cemetery, 2505 Stillwater Road, Maplewood. Memorials preferred to Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church or .
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 26, 2019
