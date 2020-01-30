Home

Wulff Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church
79, of St. Paul, MN, died January 27, 2020, after a very brief journey with cancer. Beloved, wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Survived by his wife of 52 years: Joann; son: Bob (Sara); daughter: Kathy (Chris) Gross; grandchildren: Joey and Nichole Bertini, Lucas and Alex Gross; sister: Donna Trumble. Tom is also survived by many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Joe and Amy Bertini. Tom graduated from the U of M and worked for Ramsey County Community Corrections Juvenile Division for 31 years. He was a member of the MN National Guard, the McDonald's morning coffee group, Two Notes Plus Drums trio, Full House Band and Billy Conlin's Choir Practice. He was a wonderfully accomplished accordionist for 70 years. Tom said "I wanted to learn to play like Art Van Damme but just ran out of time." A special thanks to the staff at United Hospital, the supportive Allina Hospice team and Doctor John Dickhudt for his years of loving care. Mass of Christian Burial:10:30a.m. Saturday, February 1st at St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church, corner of Third Street and White Bear Ave, St. Paul. Visitation: one hour prior to service at church. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery, Maplewood. Memorials preferred to St. Pascal Baylon Church or the . WULFF 651-776-1555 WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 30, 2020
