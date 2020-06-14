Age 72 Was tragically killed at his cabin in Hayward, Wisconsin on May 23, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Florence Farnsworth, and his sister, Nancy Farnsworth. Tom is survived by his wife of 40 years, Juli; sons Jonathon (Elyse), Peter, and Philip; grandsons Ayden and Bennett; brother Dan; and a large extended family. Tom was born in Hayward on April 4, 1948, and graduated in 1966 from Hayward High School before attending Milwaukee Technical College, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and St. Paul Bible College. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, earned a Master's degree in Russian History, and owned a successful General Contracting business before retirement. Tom was an important member of the community. He was a dedicated, generous, thoughtful, caring person. He was willing to help anyone in need, completing countless projects on people's homes and businesses. He loved learning and sharing his knowledge with others, especially his two adoring grandsons. Tom was an avid outdoorsman. His passions included hunting, fishing, lumberjacking, snorkeling, kayaking, being in the woods, and skiing. He also loved theater, reading history books, playing games, traveling, playing practical jokes, and solving puzzles. He was smart, sly, caring, quick-witted, and would talk to anyone who would listen. He was the coolest Papa around - even riding on a backward roller coaster at Disney. He is loved and missed by so many. A visitation will be held at the Lowertown Event Center in St. Paul, MN, on June 24 from 3:00-6:00 p.m., with a time of remembrance at 4:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held on July 29 at 1:30 p.m. at the Wesleyan Church in Hayward, WI, followed by a private family interment. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Habitat for Humanity, Prepare + Prosper, or The Nature Conservancy.









