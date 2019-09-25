Home

Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Salem Lutheran Church
14940 N. 62nd St
Stillwater, MN
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem Lutheran Church
14940 N. 62 nd Street
Stillwater, MN
Thomas L. FORSBERG


1939 - 2019
Thomas L. FORSBERG Obituary
Beloved Brother and Uncle Age 80, Passed Away Sept. 22nd, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Theodore & Clarice; brothers, Gerald and Gary; and sister, Teddy Hayne. Survived by brother, Dennis (Kathy); and many nieces & nephews and great-nieces & nephews. Funeral Service 11AM on Saturday, Sept. 28th at Salem Lutheran Church, 14940 N. 62nd St, Stillwater. Visitation will be 4-8 PM on Friday, Sept. 27th at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St. (Hwy 61), St. Paul and at church 1 hour preceding the funeral. Memorials Preferred to Gillette Children's Hospital, Courage Center of St. Croix, or HealthEast Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 25, 2019
