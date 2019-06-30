|
|
Age 68 of Vadnais Heights, MN Passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by father, Gilbert; mother, Lois Burton; and step-father, Carl Burton, Jr. Survived by wife, Darlene; sons, Kip, Cody, Josh; brothers, Bob Olson, Carl "Gus" Burton; sister, Loreen Burton; aunt, Ilean Anderson; many relatives and friends. Celebration of life on Tuesday, July 2 at 11AM with visitation one hour prior at Roselawn Cemetery Chapel, 803 Larpenteur Ave. W., Roseville, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019