Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Roselawn Cemetery Chapel
803 Larpenteur Ave. W.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Roselawn Cemetery Chapel
803 Larpenteur Ave. W.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas OLSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas L. "Tom" OLSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas L. "Tom" OLSON Obituary
Age 68 of Vadnais Heights, MN Passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by father, Gilbert; mother, Lois Burton; and step-father, Carl Burton, Jr. Survived by wife, Darlene; sons, Kip, Cody, Josh; brothers, Bob Olson, Carl "Gus" Burton; sister, Loreen Burton; aunt, Ilean Anderson; many relatives and friends. Celebration of life on Tuesday, July 2 at 11AM with visitation one hour prior at Roselawn Cemetery Chapel, 803 Larpenteur Ave. W., Roseville, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.