Thomas L. THORSTEN
ATTN: Local 132 Age 70 of Chisago City Loving Dad, Grandpa, Brother & Hero Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 20, 2020. Tom was a proud Vietnam Air Force Veteran and worked 30+ years in the laborer's union, Local 132. Preceded in death by wife, Gloria. Survived by children, Neil, David (Betty Jo), Kristina; grandchildren, Cory, Cooper, Cali, Alexis, Caleb, Bailey, Cayden, Tommy; siblings, John (Patsy), Beth (John) Dixon, Barb, Peter, Gregory (Sharon); many nieces, nephews other relatives & friends. A celebration of Tom's life 3 PM Thurs. Sept. 24th at Tom's home, 10685 Johnson St., Chisago City. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Tom's home
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
