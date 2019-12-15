|
|
Age 58 of St. Paul Passed away Dec. 13, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Tom and son, T.J. Survived by children, ReAnn Taylor, Melissa White (Jim), Chad (Shandale) Lindemoen and Kristin (Tyler) Bishopp; grandchildren and great grandchildren; mother, Mabel Anderson (Ron); siblings, Evonne (Tim) Thode, Charlotte Rivet, Abbie Herman, Phil Anderson (Kari); nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral Service 11 AM Tuesday, Dec. 17th (visitation 10-11AM) at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 536 N. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Interment Oakland Cemetery. Tom was a lovely soul who wore his heart on his sleeve, he was kind, compassionate and loved by many. Tom was known for always putting others first, even during his own hard times. He will be remembered as a loving, caring family member and friend who instilled many laughs, smiles and memories in the hearts of those he knew. Special thanks to Regions Hospital Staff and Davita Dialysis for their ongoing help and support in the final years of Tom's life.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019