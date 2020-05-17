Thomas Lawrence OSWALD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 59, of Maplewood Died on May 9, 2020 He is preceded in death by his mother, Lois and brothers, Dan and Ron. He is survived by his father, Tony, and siblings, Monica Isaacson (Jeff), Colleen Pearson (Tom), Jerry Oswald (Lea), Julie Montgomery (John), Doug Oswald (Sarah) and many nieces and nephews. His family loved him dearly and will have a private Celebration of Life service in his honor.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved