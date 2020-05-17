Age 59, of Maplewood Died on May 9, 2020 He is preceded in death by his mother, Lois and brothers, Dan and Ron. He is survived by his father, Tony, and siblings, Monica Isaacson (Jeff), Colleen Pearson (Tom), Jerry Oswald (Lea), Julie Montgomery (John), Doug Oswald (Sarah) and many nieces and nephews. His family loved him dearly and will have a private Celebration of Life service in his honor.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store