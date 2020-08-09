June 22, 1929 — August 7, 2020 Age 91 of South St. Paul He was predeceased in death by parents and by brother, Harold. Tom grew up in South Saint Paul. There he met the love of his life, Joann Tauer. After attending high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving two years on active duty followed by a lifetime of devotion to the Corps and his country. He returned home and married Joann, a union that lasted 72 years. He was a proud and caring father to four children: Thomas (Susan), Timothy (Jolene), Karen Schmidt (Bill) and Steven (Denise). He was beloved by 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was a highly active member of Luther Memorial Church. He served as its President, as a Deacon and on most boards and special projects for over 60 years. Tom worked for many years in the automotive refinishing industry. He was an owner of Autobody Supply and Auto Refinishers Warehouse. He was selected to serve on many state and national industry associations. Tom and Joann were avid fans of South Saint Paul and Minnesota Gopher hockey. They watched Packer hockey from the coaches' corner of Wakota arena and cheered for the Gophers with season tickets for decades. They enjoyed spending time at their cabin on Big Wood Lake near Grantsburg, Wisconsin. Tom spent many hours fishing with his children and grand children. He also joined the Wild River Runners to jog along the roads of Burnett County. He is survived by wife Joann M.; 4 children Thomas W. (Susan), Timothy L. (Jolene), Karen M. Schmidt (Bill) and Steven R. (Denise); 11 grandchildren Aimee Bernard (Tim), Douglas Pugh (Jaclyn), Darek Pugh (Melissa), Holly Cocchiarella (Scot), Joel Pugh (Eve), Bill Schmidt (Anita), Matthew Schmidt (Megan), Kelsie Olsen (Tom), Wyatt Pugh (Louisa), Tavis Pugh and Cecilia Pugh; 15 great-grandchildren Sawyer Bernard, Jack Bernard, Annika Pugh, Zoe Pugh, Alexander Pugh, Carter Pugh, Samantha Murray, Julia Pugh, Genevieve Pugh, Charlie Schmidt, Henry Schmidt, Ben Schmidt, Louie Schmidt, Eloise Olsen and Clyde Olsen. The family gives special thanks to Dr. David Groppoli and his staff who provided exceptional medical care for more than 35 years. A private graveside service will be held at General Lutheran Cemetery. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a public Memorial Service will be held later. The family prefers memorials to Luther Memorial Church.